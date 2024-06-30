Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.