Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 290.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CAT traded up $5.64 on Friday, reaching $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,845. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

