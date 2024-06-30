Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.57 billion and $221.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.25 or 0.05529873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,752,098,545 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

