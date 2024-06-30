Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UP. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,003,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

