Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 88.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BMRN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

