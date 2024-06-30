Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,400 Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,507,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,871,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,603,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,906,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,151. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

