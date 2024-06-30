Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,975,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,617,618.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Standard BioTools stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,995,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $655.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.66. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

