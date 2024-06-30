Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in U-Haul in the third quarter valued at $3,389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in U-Haul by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in U-Haul by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U-Haul by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Stock Down 0.8 %

U-Haul stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.