Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,791,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 278,864 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 976,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,028,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.8 %

WSC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,454. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

