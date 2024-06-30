Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$104.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $880,579. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNQ stock opened at C$48.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a market cap of C$52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.81 and a twelve month high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

