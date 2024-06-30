Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lilium Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LILM opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Lilium by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

