Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,982,000 after purchasing an additional 450,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 75,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

