Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.32

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $17.00. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 173,218 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
