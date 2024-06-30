Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.32

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $17.00. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 173,218 shares traded.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.