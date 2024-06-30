BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 48.2% in June

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BW LPG Trading Up 4.4 %

BWLLY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.