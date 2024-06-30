Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,853,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

