Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.87.

NYSE BURL opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.72. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,159,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

