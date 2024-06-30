Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 341,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

