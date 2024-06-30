Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after buying an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 1,678,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

