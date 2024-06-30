Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 21,439,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

