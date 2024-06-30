Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.14. 2,259,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $210.65 and a 12 month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.