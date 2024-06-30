Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.64. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

