Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,516 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.00. 769,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,064. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

