Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,328 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 388.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 228,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

