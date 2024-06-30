Brooklyn FI LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.76. 9,177,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

