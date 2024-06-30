Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $679,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after buying an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 134,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Squarespace by 291.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 81,493 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 3,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $155,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,664 shares of company stock valued at $21,911,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,988. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -872.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.