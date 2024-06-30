Brooklyn FI LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 244,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,705. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

