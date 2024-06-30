Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

