Brokers Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:OR opened at C$21.32 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

