Brokers Set Expectations for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

