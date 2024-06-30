Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,986.78% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

TSE DML opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.70. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

