Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $633.53

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $633.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $674.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.34. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

