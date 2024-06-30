Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

