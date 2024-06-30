Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $46.54

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.54.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBG
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Hub Group Price Performance
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.