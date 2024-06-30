Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $46.54

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

