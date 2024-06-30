Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price at $11.40

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.07.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
