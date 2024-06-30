Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

