Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 167.6% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,988. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

