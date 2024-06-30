Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Braskem Trading Down 4.2 %

Braskem stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 562,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,502. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 146.26% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the period.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

