Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BCLI opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
