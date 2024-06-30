Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.