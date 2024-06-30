BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOKF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

