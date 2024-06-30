BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHF stock remained flat at $2.41 on Friday. 503,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,762. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 630,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

