BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of DHF stock remained flat at $2.41 on Friday. 503,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,762. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.