BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3495 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63.
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile
