Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE SQ opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

