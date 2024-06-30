BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HYMU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 114,451 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.
BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile
