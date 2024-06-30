BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Announces Dividend of $0.32 (BATS:BRLN)

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3215 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.
