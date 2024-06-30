BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Announces Dividend of $0.32 (BATS:BRLN)

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3215 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.