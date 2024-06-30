BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 399,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $970,693.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,552,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,104,286.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

