BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. CIBC currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 113.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

