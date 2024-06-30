BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 1.18.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
