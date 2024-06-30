BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Insider Activity at BK Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,605 shares of company stock worth $186,272. 25.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.