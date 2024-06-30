Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.43. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 49,424 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Biomerica worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.