Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.43. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 49,424 shares changing hands.
Biomerica Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
