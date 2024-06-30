Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera makes up 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Stock Performance

BFRI remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. 14,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,736. The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,390.99%. Analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.