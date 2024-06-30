BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

